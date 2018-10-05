Building support for club’s coaching

Cramlington Rockets has joined forces with house-builder Bellway Homes, which has signed up to be one of the rugby league club’s Community Partners.

The club carries out coaching in more than 30 schools and the funding it has received will be spent in particular on its Bear-necessities project.

This multi-skills programme – which takes place across Cramlington and other parts of south-east Northumberland – was given its name because it is led by the head community coach, Danny Gilroy, who is better known as Bear.

Steve Beaty, community manager at Cramlington Rockets, said: “Community engagement is what we believe in and is at the heart of everything we do.

“It’s fantastic to have a company like Bellway on board as a Community Partner.

“We’re very conscious that we’re a flagship club for the sport and represent the North East on a national stage, so it’s important to receive support like this as it means that we’re able to provide more free coaching in schools.

“Bear is thought of as one of the best coaches in Northumberland, so anything that allows him to spend more time with the local community is only going to be a good thing.”

Sales director designate at Bellway, Jill Thompson, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the club.

“The community programme that has been devised by The Rockets mirrors many of the locations where we have new or established developments, so it is entirely appropriate for us.”