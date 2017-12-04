Burglars hit Blyth building site

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary from a building site in Blyth.

The break-in happened at the Persimmon site on Links Road between 12.30pm on Saturday, and 7am this morning.

Offenders forced entry to the compound and stole 10 boxes of Paslode Nailgun nails before making off unseen.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to ring 101, quoting reference 148 of 04/12/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.