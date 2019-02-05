Burns Night fun at Cramlington care home

Residents and guests at a Cramlington care home have enjoyed a taste of Scotland.

Astor Court and Lodge View care home held a Burns Night celebration for residents and their families.

Colin Sutherland performs for guests and residents at Astor Court and Lodge View care home.

Colin Sutherland – an award winning bagpiper who has performed at venues across the world, including Israel, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Belgium and Holland – visited in traditional Highland dress to open proceedings with the ceremonial ‘entrance of the haggis’.

Activities coordinator Sam Watt brought out a haggis prepared for guests as Mr Sutherland recited the Robert Burns poem Address To A Haggis, before the ceremonial cutting of the haggis to mark the beginning of the meal.

After enjoying some bagpipe music, residents and guests then enjoyed tucking into haggis, neeps and tatties at their own Burns Night Supper.

Every year the life and work of poet Robert Burns is celebrated around the globe on his birthday, January 25.

The first Burns Night Supper was held in Ayrshire, Scotland, on July 21 in the late 1700s by acquaintances of Robert Burns to mark the anniversary of his death.

The date was later changed to January 25.

Celebrations continued into the weekend as the home also welcomed Scottish Highland dancers to perform.

Kelly Angus, home manager, said: “We had a brilliant time at our Burns Night Supper.

“We received some lovely comments from our residents and guests on how much they have enjoyed our Burns Night celebrations, especially from staff and residents with Scottish heritage.”

Astor Court and Lodge View, operated by Countrywide Care Homes, provides nursing, residential care and dementia care for the elderly.