Business opportunity for young Blyth cancer survivor

A young cancer survivor is preparing for life after school by taking on a roll in his family business.

Cory Davison was just six years old when doctors found an aggressive brain cancer wrapped around his brain stem.

After an initial seven-hour operation and numerous follow ups, the brave youngster defied the odds and came out on top.

Now the 14-year-old is preparing for his GCSEs and looking to get into the catering industry with his family’s new business, Broadway Sandwich & Catering Bar in Broadway Circle, Blyth.

Cory’s father Steven said: “Cory is now in his final years at school, studying hard for his GCSEs next year and doing extremely well for himself; his teachers couldn’t be happier with his progress.

“He has always had a passion for cooking from helping his Mam make tea and making Sunday dinner at his grandparents’ house, as well as making cakes for special family occasions.

“Now he is studying food nutrition as one of his GCSEs and doing very well so far, with hopes of taking on the new family business alongside us.

“We opened the shop on Christmas Day and invited homeless people in for a meal and hot drink, and did the same on New Year’s Day.

“Although Cory has been deeply affected both physically and mentally by everything he has gone through, he is looking forward to serving his local community, which he loves and trusts as so many of them have supported him through difficult times.”

He added: “We have set in place an opportunity for him to be able to pursue a career in the food industry, which will allow him to have a secure future in a safe working environment doing something he loves, cracking eggs as well as jokes all day long.”

Cory’s bravery has been recognised on a number of occasions, including being awarded a Brave Hearts award in 2012 and a Child of Courage award in 2013.

He has organised a number of successful events in aid of many local children’s charities, such as Sara’s Hope Foundation, Princess Ellie’s Trust, Jess’s Sarcoma Awareness, Charlie Bear and The Alan Shearer Foundation, as well as donating money to families to help with the costs of travelling to and from hospital or just to simply buy their child a present.