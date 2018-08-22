Apprentices are good fit

Four pipefitter welding apprentices are proving the perfect fit for a Cramlington business.

The trainees – Thomas Hardy, Jack Seaman, James Lou and Adam McGuire – are progressing rapidly through their course at Merit Holdings.

They have now completed their workshop activities and passed their stainless steel weld test, thanks to support from Merit’s Darren Robinson, Bryony Jones and Tommy Oliver, along with Tyne North Training, which manages the apprenticeship.

Merit operations director Nick Small said: “Merit has recently been recognised as company of the year at the North East Business Awards. Part of that recognition comes from our successful apprenticeship programme.”

To find out more about engineering apprenticeships and how to apply visit www.tynenorthtraining.co.uk