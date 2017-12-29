Firm is ‘something to shout about’

A Blyth business has been hailed for its craftsmanship and innovation by a Government minister.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss made the comments during a visit to rooflights specialist Xtralite.

She said the business was an example of ‘defying the critics and giving Northumberland something positive to shout about’ since it was set up in 1993.

“I am really impressed by the craftsmanship and innovation I’ve seen on display at Xtralite,” she said.

“By backing free enterprise, investing in infrastructure and giving people the skills they need, we’re supporting the North East economy, which is so vital to our country’s success.”

She was joined on her visit by Northumberland Conservatives’ first town councilor in Blyth, Daniel Carr, as well as Blyth campaigner, Ian Levy, who was also impressed by the work at Xtralite.

“I was delighted to be able to accompany Liz and she had a close view of one of Blyth’s success stories,” said Daniel.

“Xtralite is investing significantly in training to develop more specialized rooflights, which will be important for creating more jobs and opportunities for Blyth and Northumberland in general.”