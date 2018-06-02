Property lawyer sets up new home

A specialist property lawyer is on the move to a Cramlington business park.

Sue Toomey is expanding her portfolio by opening a new Toomey Legal flagship office in Fergy Space.

And the move looks set to be a perfect fit as the facility is operated by Northumberland family haulage and removals company Fergusons Transport.

Sue said: “Expanding into the premises in Cramlington is going to take us into the heart of the businesses that need our help, as well as moving me nearer to my existing client base.

“It’s a location that matches our requirements perfectly, it’s where we need to be.

“There’s a huge number of removals vans coming in and out of the Fergusons workspace and, after all, we specialise in the legal side of moving.”

Toomey Legal was founded in Corbridge in 2015 and has use of offices in Newcastle’s Quayside for client meetings.

It works across a range of property law matters, in particular commercial and residential property.

The firm also specialises in dealing with rental issues and it has developed a reputation for working with seasoned investors.

Its expansion will allow for further staff recruitment.

Sue said: “I’m not interested in taking over the world and I don’t need a pin-striped suit or an office with a granite floor to do my job.

“My passion is in enabling people to obtain the right outcomes in their property-related legal matters without any unnecessary complications or time-consuming delays.”