Uni work is paying off

A Cramlington company has teamed up with academics to access £1.2m in funding.

Transmission Dynamics has secured four grants from Innovate UK after working with Teesside University’s business team to develop products and explore new markets.

The company, which manufactures wireless telemetry and data acquisition systems, has also undertaken an intellectual property audit, reviewed its protection policy and filed four patent applications.

Thanks to the university’s help, it is also establishing a partnership with a large French business and exploring ventures in Poland.

Chief executive Prof Jarek Rosinski said: “Before we started working with Teesside University we had never really considered applying for grants.”

He added: “The grants from Innovate UK have allowed us to be a lot braver in the way in which we approach trying out new technical concepts in our business.”