Businesses are offered advice on flooding

Businesses are being encouraged to ensure they are prepared for winter and any potential flooding.

Staff at the Environment Agency have been helping businesses through a flood resilience campaign, which has just ended following its launch in August.

The campaign, aimed at making sure businesses know what to do to prepare for flooding, culminated in an event in North Shields, hosted in partnership with the North Tyneside Business Forum.

Taryn Al-mashgari, Environment Agency community engagement officer for Tyne and Wear, said: “Businesses were given information about how to prepare for a flood and what to do during a flood, as well as information they can display for all staff.”

The Environment Agency’s flood community engagement officers have already been in touch with more than 800 businesses across the region to raise awareness of flooding issues and this will continue through the winter.

Taryn added: “A common phrase I hear is that ‘it will never happen to me’, but some aren’t even aware that they are trading in an area at risk of flooding. Flooding accounts for 33 per cent of all losses to business property. That has a huge impact on our economy.”

Businesses can check if they are at risk of flooding from rivers, the coast and surface water via https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/long-term-flood-risk