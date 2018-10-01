By-election joy for Independent candidate Dawn

The Independent candidate was the emphatic winner of last Thursday’s by-election for the vacant seat in the West Bedlington Town Council Central ward.

Dawn Crosby defeated the Labour candidate, Vivien Mather, by 708 votes to 314 votes.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former Labour councillor Kathleen Roach.

Mrs Crosby said: “I am delighted to have been elected and can’t thank enough those who voted for me and supported me.

“I am looking forward to getting started and will be doing all I can to help local residents and represent their views on the issues that matter to them.

“The town centre re-development is about to get under way thanks to the hard work of our Independent county councillors and more investment like this is what Bedlington deserves and needs after many years of being a forgotten town.”

In last year’s Northumberland County Council elections, Bedlington residents elected three Independent councillors in Malcolm Robinson, Russ Wallace and Bill Crosby, who all defeated sitting Labour councillors.