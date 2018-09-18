Call for action on speeding on key route in Blyth

Concerned residents are calling for action to tackle speeding on a section of a key route in Blyth in the aftermath of a serious crash.

While the issue is an ongoing one, 181 names were gathered on a petition calling for traffic calming on Plessey Road following an accident in July in which a car overturned and a woman was taken to hospital.

One resident, who presented the petition at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Council, said: “Many drivers are unaware of the danger or so bound up in their eagerness to get to their destination that they pay it little heed.

“We beg that we are listened to before someone is killed. Please do your best for our community and the people who visit.”

She explained that residents want something to slow traffic down, but that doesn’t impact negatively on the businesses and other facilities in the area, adding that the introduction of a 20mph limit should be considered.

The section of Plessey Road referred to in the petition is east of Rotary Way, which is mainly a residential area, but there are also shops, a post office, businesses, pubs, sheltered accommodation and is a bus route.

While a B road (B1327), the county council classifies it as a major link road – nearby destinations include Croftway School, the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth Spartans’ football ground and the town centre, which means it carries a significant amount of through traffic.

On top of this, the majority of properties on Plessey Road do not have off-street parking, so residents park on the roadside, making it narrower.

Neil Snowdon, from the county council’s highways department, said that the area’s ward member, Coun Eileen Cartie, had pledged some funding and proposals are being drawn up for consideration by residents, Coun Cartie and the town council.

This means works could be included in the Local Transport Plan programme for the next financial year.

