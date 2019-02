Due to unforeseen circumstances and another event taking place simultaneously, it was with much regret that the Newbiggin WI Race Night on Saturday, February 9, had to be cancelled.

We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused.

Any tickets already purchased will be full reimbursed.

We hope to reschedule this event in the near future.

Lorna Grundy,

Newbiggin WI