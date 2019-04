May we give a big vote of thanks to the two generous ladies at the Phoenix Theatre, who helped my neighbour negotiate the foyer stairs up to F row seat.

She has bad arthritis and is a diabetic.

We were able to watch the show in comfort, then they appeared at the end of the performance to aid her down the stairs.

Our heartfelt thank-you for your care and attention. It is people like you who care that keep this world turning right.

Mrs CJ Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea