Care home boost for food bank

Residents at a residential and nursing home are helping make Christmas a little more special for others less fortunate than themselves.

De Baliol Care Home, at Newbiggin, held a food drive, spearheaded by staff Lorraine Carlton and Annette Grieve, pictured.

Annette was inspired to launch the appeal after watching a documentary.

Donations of food – from tinned goods to selection boxes – were received from residents, family members and staff to give to Wansbeck Food Bank.

The impressive contribution was handed over to a representative from the food bank last week.