Care home holds special Scottish party

A special celebration was held for a much loved resident.

A care home in Northumberland threw a special Scottish party for one of its residents on St Andrew’s Day.

Elsie Scattergood, who is originally from Boyndie village, in Scotland, was treated to a day of entertainment and traditional food for the feast day.

Fellow residents at The Oaks Care Home, on Durban Street, in Blyth, signed a card for Elsie and then joined her in the activities marking the day.

Dancers from the Whistler School of Highland Dance, in Newcastle, put on a special performance in the home.

The home’s cook produced haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as minced beef with gravy, enjoyed by residents while listening to Scottish music.

Elsie said: “I’ve had a lovely touch of Scotland today.”

Angela Hedley, activities coordinator at The Oaks Care Home, said: “It’s been a pleasure to see such joy on Elsie’s face.”

Home manager Ann Mielnik added: “The event was a lovely way to make our resident’s day really special.”