Care home marks national Dignity Day

Staff and residents at a Cramlington care home came together to celebrate a national event.

Cramlington House, which is owned and managed by Craig Healthcare, marked the national awareness-raising Dignity Day, which aims to encourage the care sector to recognise dignity and respect.

A series of interactive events were held that focused on awareness, understanding and positive action, and how it translates to practical care programmes.

Cramlington House held a coffee morning, ‘Wore Red for Dignity’, played Dignity Bingo and got involved with dignity quizzes.

There were visual displays, including red heart rosettes symbolising dignity, handouts available to everyone, including a Best Practice Guide, comic pictures and pocket size dignity cards and dignity quizzes.

A dignity tree encouraged people to contribute what they felt was good or bad and to make suggestions on how things could be changed.

Lucy Craig, managing director of Craig Healthcare, said: “Dignity is absolutely a fundamental part of residential care.

“Whoever the resident is, whatever their background, situation or circumstance, it goes without saying that every single resident should be treated with the utmost dignity, respect and compassion.

“Our Dignity Day was focused on educating everyone – from staff to relatives and visitors – about person centred care, with dignity at the heart of each care initiative and activity.”

She added: “It’s all about taking small steps in making sure that we, as a care provider, safeguard our residents and ensure they are treated with the highest respect and dignity 24/7 by all members of staff and those associated with the provision of their care.”

As part of the initiative, a poetry competition was held in the run up of the event, which received a great response from staff, relatives and residents.

Following the day, a number of people signed up to become ‘Dignity Champions’.