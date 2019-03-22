Care provider in silver award win

A care provider has won a prestigious award for addressing health issues in the workplace.

Craig Healthcare, which owns and manages Cramlington House care home, has won Silver status in a Better Health At Work award.

Following on from the Bronze standard last year, the team at the specialist provider of residential and dementia care has been working hard on achieving the Silver level, with a range of initiatives put in place.

Lucy Craig, managing director of Craig Healthcare, said: “It’s amazing to win the Silver Award, especially so soon after reaching Bronze level.

“The wellbeing of our staff – both mental and physical – is really important to us and striving for better health is a key part of our team culture and supporting each other through that journey.

“I am so proud of the team, who have worked extremely hard in encouraging staff to adopt a healthier workplace lifestyle through a variety of engaging and thought-provoking initiatives that promote better health.

“This includes stress and anxiety support, ‘ride your bike to work’ and ‘Take the stairs’ initiatives, as well as sponsored walks, health awareness discussions, and healthy lunch options.”

Lucy added: “It’s wonderful to achieve Silver standard, but what’s more important is that we have improved the health of staff right across the board. Gold is our next goal as we continue in our efforts to promote a healthy and balanced working lifestyle.”