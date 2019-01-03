Carlton, 13, plays Santa at care home

A kind-hearted teenager saved up his pocket money for a whole year to buy Christmas presents for more than 50 residents at a Cramlington care home.

Residents at RMBI Home Scarbrough Court were thrilled when 13-year-old Carlton Ashman, who is deaf, presented them all with gift bags filled with pampering treats such as body wash and socks at their Christmas party.

Resident Margaret Harn said: “To do such a kind and generous thing at any age would be wonderful, but for a young lad who is just 13 years old to be so selfless is remarkable.

“I can honestly say on behalf of the residents here that he’s made our Christmas.”

Carlton, who lives in Guide Post, plays football for Cramlington United Wildcats under 13s.

He came up with his plan to give residents Christmas gifts at the start of the year, inspired by some fund-raising organised by his football club.

Carlton’s mum Claire Ashman works at Scarbrough Court as a care assistant.

She said: “I’m so proud of Carlton. He came up with the idea himself and just went for it.

“He earns his pocket money each week by doing chores, such as hoovering, doing the dishes, feeding the rabbits or walking the dog.

“He also asked the local community for donations and they were more than happy to help out.”

Carlton also lends his neighbours a hand with their gardening and helps look after his grandfather, who has dementia.

Scarbrough Court manager Samantha Buxton said: “Our residents were absolutely delighted when Carlton and his sister Sarah surprised them with all these wonderful gifts.

“When they realised that he had paid for them out of his own pocket money, they were very moved.

“He’s an amazing young lad, a real star.”