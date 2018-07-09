Cash boost on offer for Northumberland charities

Charities are being offered the chance to secure additional funding thanks to a new £3,000 bursary scheme.

Manor Walks leisure and shopping centre has launched the new Manor Walks Heart of the Community fund.

Any registered charities operating in Northumberland can put themselves forward to receive a substantial grant to support their work in the region.

The scheme will support charities undertaking vital work in the community and will see them awarded £3,000 in the year-long partnership.

Bruno Coppola, general manager at Manor Walks Cramlington, said: “We are delighted to be launching the Manor Walks Heart of the Community Fund after all the community support we have received over the years from our loyal customers and we wanted to give something back.

“It is important that Manor Walks, its customers and its community work closely together and we are committed to supporting initiatives both in Cramlington and Northumberland.

“We are proud to be able to provide essential funding that will make a genuine difference to one lucky charity and to the community it supports.”

Application forms can either be collected from the Manor Walks Centre Management Suite, downloaded from the Manor Walks website or charities can request a form by emailing info@manorwalks.co.uk

But time is running out. Charities have until 5pm on Friday, July 13, to return their completed forms.