Cash for carrier bags at store is helping group of young people

Cops in Ashington have thanked the Card Factory shop on Station Road for helping to keep some young people out of trouble in the town.

Employees have been putting aside cash collected from the sale of five-pence carrier bags in the store over recent months.

They have raised £200 and this money has been donated to a local initiative that supports youngsters.

The funds will allow a hand-picked group of young people to be registered with the Keyfund project to work alongside Northumbria Police on community schemes.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kevin Waring has now visited the shop to personally thank them for the contribution they have made to benefit the young people and communities in Ashington.

He said: “This initiative is a great way for us to build relationships with young people looking to do something meaningful for their local community.

“We hope this will give them a bit more of an understanding of what the police do, as well as offering up new skills and greater confidence in the process.

“Projects like this can keep local kids out of trouble and help them give back to their local community. We know they work, but it can be tough to get funding.

“I’m eternally grateful to all of the staff at the Card Factory for their generosity.”

The scheme will be led by Police Community Support Officers once the young people have decided on their particular project.

More information about Keyfund and how to get involved is available online – go to www.thekeyuk.org