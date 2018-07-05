Celebration time for Green Dog Walkers

Northumberland County Council’s Green Dog Walkers scheme will celebrate its first birthday this Saturday at a special event in Blyth.

The initiative, which encourages responsible dog ownership, is a community-led programme aimed at reducing dog fouling and promoting responsible dog ownership across the county.

The local authority is holding events to spread the word about the benefits of being a Green Dog Walker and providing some information, advice and support to dog owners.

The one taking place on Saturday will be centred around the Blyth promenade. There will be free microchipping, a check-a-chip stand where you can make sure that your dog’s microchip still works, free dog poo bags and an opportunity to sign up to the scheme.

In honour of its first anniversary, and gaining well over 1,000 members, there will also be party bags for dogs, a name the dog competition, advice from a local animal welfare officer and an opportunity to socialise your dog.

Each event features a group dog walk and on Saturday, this will start from the Dave Stephens Centre at 12.30pm.

Those who sign up to the initiative are sent a Green Dog Walkers armband to wear when walking their dog to help draw attention to the scheme, as well as green doggy bags and pledge leaflets.

They are also asked to sign a pledge to agree to always clean up after their dog and put the bag in a bin and use a friendly approach to encourage other dog walkers to do the same.

If you are interested in becoming a Green Dog Walker, email greendogwalkers@northumberland.gov.uk or visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/greendogwalkers