CEREMONY: Grateful for the support

The Newcastle and Gateshead Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association wishes to thank all those who attended and supported our Commonwealth Remembrance Ceremony.

This event took place at Chevington Cemetery on April 22.

We wish to thank those who came along and paid tribute to the gallant young men who gave their lives during World War II.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony and our branch wishes to thank the personnel of RAF Boulmer, Northumbria University’s Air Squadron and 1801 Squadron ATC for their support.

We are also grateful to the numerous veterans who came along, together with their standard bearers.

And to Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP and the local councillors who joined us for this event.

Finally, our thanks go to Backworth Colliery Band for its music and to Mr and Mrs Dickinson, of the Trap Inn, Broomhill, for the wonderful buffet.

Sydney Graham

Ceremonial Officer, Newcastle & Gateshead Branch, RAFA