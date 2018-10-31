Chance to get a golden ticket on opening day for new store

Muffin Break, a café-bakery chain, will open its new store in Cramlington tomorrow.

It will create 15 full and part-time jobs and will be situated in the Manor Walks shopping centre, with seating for more than 80 customers.

The store will be giving away 25 golden tickets to the first 25 customers through the door tomorrow – it will open at 10am.

Those who get a ticket will be treated to a variety of prizes, including free coffees, muffins and much more.

People coming along tomorrow can meet the Muffin Man mascot, who will be on hand to offer delicious samples, hand out balloons to children and pose for photos.

Muffin Break’s menu offers a range of freshly-baked muffins, cakes and cookies, alongside various savoury options such as soups, sandwiches and wraps.

It also has a wide variety of special blend coffees, all made from 100 per cent Arabica beans.

Bill Bentham, Cramlington store franchisee, said: “It’s fantastic to be opening my third Muffin Break store here in Cramlington, having already tasted success at our Hill Street shopping centre store in Middlesbrough and The Galleries shopping centre store in Washington.

“We have been working hard to ensure that we continue to offer a diverse menu filled with delicious treats made using the highest quality ingredients to ensure our customers enjoy the very best food, all of which is freshly made on site daily.

“I hope the community of Cramlington are as excited about our new store as we are.”

Michelle Orr, Muffin Break marketing manager added: “We’re so pleased to be offering something different to the people of Cramlington.

“Our cafés are owned by our carefully selected, locally-based franchisees, meaning our customers will receive a friendly, welcoming, local coffee shop experience every time they visit.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers the highest quality freshest food, which is baked on site every day.” For more information, go to www.muffinbreak.co.uk