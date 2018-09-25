Chance to quit for good with Stoptober scheme

Smokers in Northumberland are being encouraged to ditch the cigarettes for good this Stoptober.

Public Health England’s campaign wants smokers to ‘find their best way to quit’ – even if they have tried and failed before.

The Northumberland NHS Stop Smoking Service, provided by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, includes clinics in GP practices, pharmacies and community centres, out of hours clinics, expert help and stop smoking aids like nicotine replacement therapy.

This year, the Stoptober campaign is also offering a free online personal quit plan to help smokers find the right support.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult well-being and health at Northumberland County Council, said: “With Stoptober coming up there is no better time to take the first step in quitting cigarettes for good and I would encourage people to take advantage of the range of free support available to them in Northumberland.

“Our local NHS Stop Smoking Service can advise on different treatments and what to do to stop the cravings.”

Smoking rates in the North East have fallen by 44 per cent since 2005, when 29 per cent of adults smoked compared to 16.2 per cent in 2017.

According to Fresh, the regional programme for tobacco control, evidence shows that people are four times more likely to quit for good if they have support from their local NHS stop smoking service.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “You stand a much better chance if you give quitting a serious go at least once a year until you can stop for good.

“We’d urge smokers who have struggled to quit before to take heart from the hundreds of thousands of other people who have stopped for good.”

For support and advice on quitting smoking, call the Northumberland NHS Stop Smoking Service on 01670 813135.