Chance to view big plans for town site

Developers of land at a popular south east Northumberland seaside spot will put their ambitious £6million regeneration plans to public consultation next week.

Blagdon Estates, which owns just under three-and-a-half acres of land around Link House at Blyth’s South Beach off Links Road, is proposing a major two-phase retail and leisure development on the split site.

Plans for the site will be on display at the public consultation event. It will be held at South Beach Residents Association, off Fulmar Drive, on Thursday, October 18, from 4pm to 7pm.

Phase one of the proposed development, approximately 1.35 acres, sits directly to the west of the current Coastline fish and chip restaurant and Ciccarelli’s Ice Cream parlour.

The second phase, around 2.1 acres, sits to the south of that development.

Stuart Hall, spokesman for Blagdon Estates, said: “We feel passionate that these plans will build positively on what is becoming a hugely beneficial site for the long-term expansion of Blyth and its position as an attractive and progressive town to live in, work in and visit.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and interested parties to our consultation meeting.

“We are extremely keen to engage with the community and want to hear their views on our ideas before we lodge a planning application.”

Plans are expected to be submitted to Northumberland County Council before the end of the year.

If successful, the first phase of developments on the north section would be expected to start in late spring 2019, with an estimated completion date of summer 2020.

Blagdon Estates has already received keen interest from a number of local and national retail and leisure providers – with a 3,750sq ft Co-op convenience store underpinning confirmed interest so far.

It has also revealed that phase two would include the provision of leisure, pub and hotel accommodation and would follow after the completion of the first phase.

In all, the developments could create up to 150 permanent full and part-time jobs once work is complete.