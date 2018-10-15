Charity aims to help other families

A youngster is making a splash after raising awareness of a charity in memory of her sister.

Emelia-Paige Williams lost one of her twin sisters Darcey when she was just 23-months-old.

But now the three-year-old is supporting her mother Petra with Darcey’s Dream after no support was offered for Darcey’s father, Emelia-Paige or Darcey’s twin sister Layla-Grace.

The aim of the Blyth-based charity is to help bereaved families and siblings after the death of a baby or child.

Emelia-Paige joined actor and comedian Steve Walls in a sponsored swim, completing ten lengths of her local pool.

Darcey’s Dream provides sibling memory boxes to hospitals to allow the whole family, with a special focus on siblings, to make lasting memories of the baby or child that has passed away.

The charity also offers a range of support services, including sibling distraction therapy and counselling, and breathing monitors are provided free for ‘rainbow babies’ born after the loss of a baby or child.

Petra said: “As a charity we need as much support as possible to allow us to continue providing the much-needed support to families across the north east.”

Its annual ball and awards ceremony will take place on October 27, at the Crowne Plaza, Newcastle, with compere Steve Walls, live music, a three-course meal and auction.

Tickets for the ball start from £55 per person and can be purchased via www.darceysdream.com