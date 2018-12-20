Charity appeal for spare rooms

A charity is appealing for any spare rooms people can offer to homeless youngsters this Christmas – and maybe beyond.

Barnardo’s North East Supported Lodgings scheme is asking caring people to get in touch and support youngsters aged 16 to 18 who otherwise might be homeless to develop the skills they need to be able to move on to independent living.

A weekly fee of approximately £160 per week is paid and training and support is given.

For more details, contact a member of the team on 0191 253 2127.

North East Supported Lodgings service lead Carol Preston said: “At Christmas many of us who have families take for granted the fact that we have somewhere safe and warm to stay, but vulnerable young people who do not have that support run the risk of sleeping rough on the streets. Sadly, that risk is even more heightened at this time of year.

“We have some fantastic lodging providers, but we need more people to consider opening up their homes to young people who are in desperate need of accommodation.

“We need people who are patient, have a good sense of humour and have an understanding of young people and their needs.

“To be instrumental in helping a young person rebuild their lives and eventually move on to living independently is very rewarding.”