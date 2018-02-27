CHARITY: Helping out dogs in need

We wish to say a big thank you to Mark, of Glendale Motors Ashington, and Matthew, from Signs Express Cramlington, who have helped get Alexa’s Dog Rescue charity on the road with its first van.

Both went out of their way to assist the charity.

The charity has re-homed dogs throughout the region over several years.

These are dogs that have been brought in by the dog wardens, or ones that have been brought in by their owners who no longer want them or are unable to care for them.

The need for a van became more pressing after the charity, with the aid of a mortgage provided by Northumberland County Council, purchased kennels just north of Alnwick to accommodate the growing numbers of abandoned dogs.

Once again, thanks to all who have helped us, particularly those in Morpeth who make cash donations during our regular collection days when Pets at Home allows us space on its premises.

Also thanks to Morrisons, which recently allowed us to carry out an in-store collection that was very successful.

Without your help none of our work would be possible.

Iris Butler

Alexa’s Dog Rescue volunteer

Alnwick