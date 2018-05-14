Charity helps claim £1.5m for older people

A charity has helped to claim more than £1.5m in benefits for older people in Northumberland during 2017/18.

Age UK Northumberland helps hundreds of older people each week to access free services, including information and advice, welfare benefits, advocacy, exercise and falls prevention classes, and social groups.

Lisa Mordue, manager of the information and advice and welfare benefits team, said: “It’s been a really successful year for the information and advice service.

“The team has doubled in size, we’ve recruited lots of new volunteers and we have extended our opening hours.

“All of these factors mean that we have been able to help so many more older people to receive the services and support they need.

“There are so many older people in Northumberland that aren’t aware of the support that we can give to them.

“The additional income that we help older people to secure can contribute to costs towards home care, gardeners, cleaners, handy people, transport and so much more.”

The services on offer continue to grow.

This year the charity is launching a new advocacy service for people living with long-term conditions and a telephone befriending line, which the team is recruiting staff and volunteers for.

For more information call 01670 784800.

Alternatively, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/northumberland