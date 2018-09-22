Charity helps over 50s to play the pans

People with a passion for trying something new have been learning to play pan drums with the Cramlington Caribbean Crew.

Twelve budding drummers were tutored in chords, scales and how to play tunes on the instruments by Claire Falcus, founder and musical director of the charity, music tutor Jenny Chan, and youth music leaders Jack and Rebecca.

The session was part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by the Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give people over 50 in Northumberland the opportunity to try something new free in their community.

Claire said: “It was fantastic to work with Royal Voluntary Service as part of First Time for Everything. It was incredible to work with so many enthusiastic participants, many of which were completely new to playing a musical instrument.

“Our charity was founded to promote the steel pan within Northumberland and working with other organisations to get people involved in positive musical and recreational activities is something at the very heart of what we do.”

The RVS relies on volunteers to help run First Time for Everything events, as well as other social activities, and is looking for more people to join its team. Call 07824 547863, email louise.parker@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/get-help for details.