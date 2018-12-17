Children taking part in reading challenge

Libraries in Northumberland are taking part in a Christmas Reading Challenge.

The Winter Mini Challenge, running until January 11, encourages children to keep reading through the cold, winter holidays with this year’s theme being the book There’s A Yeti In The Playground! by Pamela Butchart.

To take part, children simply read three books of their choice over the winter holidays and write a short book review for the Reading Agency’s Winter Mini Challenge website.

In addition, children can collect a ‘yeti’ ticket every time they visit the library and take part in the Winter Mini Challenge, borrow a book, or when they introduce a friend to the library for the first time for a chance to win a prize.

There will also be a Silence In The Library pod – uniquely designed to create quiet space in the library, which will be based in Blyth Library during December.

Many libraries are holding Christmas crafts and story events in the lead up to Christmas. Cramlington Library is holding an event on Saturday, December 22, from 10am.

Additional sessions will be taking place at libraries across the county.

For more information and details of all events taking place in libraries visit www.mylibrary.co.uk

Alternatively, follow Northumberland Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

All library events are now booked via www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Northumberland Libraries’.