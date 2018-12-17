Christmas fair raises funds for Newbiggin lifeboat

Thousands of pounds has been raised for a lifesaving organisation.

Newbiggin Lifeboat held its annual Christmas Fair in its boathouse.

Visitors were treated to hot drinks, cake, tombola, bric-a-brac, a Christmas raffle and more.

And the event raised more than £1,800, with money still coming in.

Anne Main, chairman of the fundraising team, said: “I send out a big thank you to everyone who has made this fundraising event such a huge success. It is greatly appreciated by us all.”

The final fundraiser for 2018 is the Boxing Day Dip on December 26. Registration by 10.30am, ready for the Dip at 11am.

To get a registration form contact 01670 817320 or email newbiggin@rnli.org.uk