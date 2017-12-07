Christmas fun in store at Blyth Workspace

A popular Christmas market is heading back to Blyth.

Members of the public are being invited to do their Christmas shopping at Blyth Workspace’s Christmas market.

Residents and businesses can soak up the festive atmosphere this year at the venue, located on Commissioners Quay, Quay Road, Blyth.

There will be unique Christmas gifts on offer, fantastic entertainment and some delicious tasty treats.

The Christmas market will take place inside the Blyth Workspace building on Thursday, December 7, from 4pm to 7pm and the event is free to attend.

The evening will feature numerous handcrafts and gifts provided by the Northumberland Cheese Company, Real Taste of Northumberland, the Northumberland Tartan Company Clementine Catering, Karen’s Glass Art, Cherry Tree Preserves, Sarah McNulty, Twists n Turns Woodcraft, Garden Studio Events, Hayley Corney, Bcharmd, Nursery & Woodcraft stall, New Butchers By The Sea, Travelling Bee Company, Claire Greaves Crochet and knitwear, North Blyth Brewery and Ulvants England.

Food and drink stalls will also be on hand offering mulled wine, hot beef sandwiches, cakes, tea and coffee plus Christmas carols performed by Morpeth Road Primary School, Blyth.

The Workspace consists of first-class, contemporary managed offices with state-of-the-art facilities.

For more information about the Christmas market, call Blyth Workspace on 01670 338 380.