Christmas selection boxes being collected for charity

Virgin Money Store colleagues with some of the donated Christmas selection boxes.
Two Virgin Money stores are collecting Christmas selection boxes on behalf of Cash For Kids.

The branches at Cramlington and Morpeth will be taking in the boxes in the run-up to Christmas.

Zarlene Tones, Virgin Money north regional manager, said: “Virgin Money stores have joined forces and are collecting selection boxes on behalf of Cash for Kids. They play such an important part in our community and do a lot to help those children.”

“Thanks to all who have made a donation so far, it will really help to make a difference this Christmas.

“Donations can be made at the Cramlington, Morpeth and Whitley Bay Virgin Money Stores.’’