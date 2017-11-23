Claus and Cram team up to launch Kielder Marathon 2018

A very special VIP has won the race to sign up for next year’s Kielder Marathon weekend as entries open today (Thursday).

Father Christmas took time out of his busy Winter Wonderland schedule at Northumbrian Water’s Landal Kielder Waterside to meet Marathon organiser and Olympian Steve Cram and become the first person to sign up for the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon 2018.

Santa and Steve both made the most of the opportunity for some light training and the pair got their running gear on and took to the forest track to officially launch Britain’s Most Beautiful Marathon.

The marathon weekend will take place on October 6 and 7 at Kielder Waterside and entries for the weekend’s events, which include the Kielder Marathon, half-marathon, Run Bike Run and junior events, open at 8am.

2017 was a bumper year for the marathon and saw more than 3,000 runners take part in Britain’s Most Beautiful running events in front of around 9,500 spectators and organisers are expecting 2018 to be even bigger.

Race director Steve Cram said: “2017 was a huge success for everyone involved in the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon and we are delighted to be working with Northumbrian Water, Northumberland Council and our other partners to bring the event back to the magnificent Kielder Water for the ninth year running.

“Popularity for Britain’s Most Beautiful Marathon is definitely growing, with entrants continuing to travel from all over the UK as well as from overseas to enjoy this unique running experience. We are anticipating 2018 to be another sell out so I’d urge anyone who is thinking of entering to get registered as soon as possible and to take advantage of the early-bird discount offer, which runs until December 31.

“As we get closer to our 10th anniversary in 2019, we are very much looking forward to continuing to improve this special event weekend and 2018 will be no different, other than welcoming Santa Claus for the first time!”.

David Hall, head of leisure strategy at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are proud to be able to play our part in another fantastic event at Kielder and once again our Kielder Water will provide the perfect backdrop to what is, without doubt, the country’s most beautiful marathon.”

County Councillor Cath Homer, cabinet member for arts, leisure, and culture, said: “Every year, the Kielder Marathon weekend grows in popularity and profile which is fantastic for the county, the surrounding rural businesses and for the many charities that will benefit through fundraising.

“If you are thinking of setting yourself a new personal challenge for the New Year, then why not sign up. There will be a range of events over the weekend from 10kms, shorter junior runs and the full marathon, which makes taking part achievable to so many more people.”

For information on the Kielder Marathon 2018 events and to secure your place in Britain’s most beautiful Marathon weekend visit www.KielderMarathon.com