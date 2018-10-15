Cleaning up with design

An Ashington design agency is hoping to clean up by re-igniting people’s love affair with soap.

Creative agency stop. has worked on a branding and packaging project for soap brand nuddy.

One of the most common misconceptions around soap is that it is a haven for bacteria and other unclean material, or that a bar of soap is for older people.

stop. aimed to create a brand to make soap cool again, while highlighting the benefit of it being natural soap, and it used the name nuddy to be a little bit cheeky.

It came up with the tagline ‘Pure Soap For Filthy People, and designed the packaging using tongue-in-cheek puns. For more about the campaign visit www.startwithstop.co.uk or buy the products from www.nuddy.co.uk