Club celebrates new £650,000 home

A junior football club is celebrating after netting new facilities.

Ellington Juniors has its own clubhouse and pitches for the first time since the club was formed in 1988.

The club has spent the last few years raising almost £500,000.

Members approached Northumberland County Council to help meet their £650,000 target, which supported the request, with the scheme getting under way last year.

Council leader Peter Jackson said: “I was already aware of the fantastic fundraising achievements of Ellington Juniors when I became council leader and I am delighted that our contribution has allowed the development to go ahead.

“I have been very impressed with the efforts of those running the club and this should be a proud moment for all who have played a part.”

Cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism Cath Homer said: “Ellington Juniors is a tremendous example of what can be delivered with passion and dedication.

“It is incredible that the club has managed for more than 30 years without a home and I am so pleased that its budding football stars now have the facilities they fully deserve.”

Club chairman Ray Dunn said: “This a huge step forward for the club and for the village, which has never had investment like this before.

“Every single player will benefit, as will the coaches who all give up their own time to run the teams.”

He added: “With our new clubhouse and pitches we are set for a great future and I would like to thank the council, which provided the largest contribution, and also all of the other funders.”

The funders include Haworth Estates, the Football Foundation, Sport England and CELL Big Local.

The club is continuing to source funding for a 3G floodlit training pitch that would also be used by the younger players for matches.