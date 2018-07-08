Coastguard and RNLI called to Blyth quayside

Coastguard and RNLI crews received an early-morning call to Blyth quayside.

Blyth and Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with Blyth RNLI, were called to the quayside to help police who were dealing with a woman in a distressed state.

Coastguard rescue officers from both teams dressed in full water rescue equipment in case a rescue needed to be carried out.

Police officers talked to the woman and after a short time she was able to be walked to a place of safety and taken into the care of Northumbria Police.