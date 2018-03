This fisherman on the end of Blyth pier prompted a concerned member of the public to contact the Coastguard this afternoon.

Two members of the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, in full water rescue kit, walked to the end of the pier to check on his welfare.

Members of Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team on Blyth pier.

But he assured them that he was in no trouble and after being given suitable safety advice, the Coastguards left him to enjoy his fishing.