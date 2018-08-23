COLLEGE: New use for ‘black hole’

It is with great satisfaction that we hear that Northumberland College in Ashington has been accredited silver status in its teaching of many subjects.

It’s hard work, but a job well done, so thank you from the public.

May we, in this vein of Ashington College attainment, take it a step further?

We see the ‘black hole’ in Ashington becoming an annexe and centre of excellence to the college in producing engineers who can research the environment, energy, materials, IT and health.

The feasibility of engineering serving what is needed for south east Northumberland commerce is paramount.

There could be the ability of quick turn-around in research and producing engineers who could work with local firms on the spot to achieve results.

Maybe to become a world beating centre in physics would not be ruled out.

Ashington traders could also benefit from the commerce that issues from this.

It has been a long time coming.

Mrs CJ Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea