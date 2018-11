Two people have been taken to hospital following a road incident near Ashington this afternoon.

Police and ambulance services were called at 2.16pm following a two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A189 at North Seaton.

This has resulted in heavier traffic in the area and officers are advising motorists to take a different route if possible.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said the injuries of the people taken to hospital are not believed to be life-threatening.