Comedy capers, custard pies and slapstick as the circus comes to town

Panto legends and circus performers Clive Webb and sons Danny Adams and Mick Potts are pitching up their big-top tent for three weeks from today for Cirque Du Hilarious ‘Magical Mischief Tour’ – 250 years after the circus was born.

The family have toured the country with Cirque Du Hilarious for the past 16 years, but say this year is extra special as it marks 250 years since circus was created. The unique show will feature two hours of slapstick, international circus speciality acts, magic tricks and their famous tongue-in-cheek humour.

Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Mick Potts having fun in the big top. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Expect plenty of laughs, custard pies and buckets of water, with fun for all the family as the show runs at Beaconsfield, Tynemouth until Sunday September 2.

With a full supporting cast, of dancers, singers and daredevil Circus acts, and everyone's favourite idiot Mick Potts, Cirque Du Hilarious is like no other circus.

Shows take place at 2.30pm and 7pm on weekdays and Saturday and 1pm and 4pm on a Sunday.

For more information visit http://www.cirqueduhilarious.co.uk/ and to book go to https://www.ticketweb.uk/events/org/224223