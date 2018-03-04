Comedy night in memory of Owen

A stand-up comedy night is being held in Cramlington next week in honour of a murdered teenager.

The event, at The Shankhouse Club, is raising funds and awareness for Northumbria Blood Bikes in memory of Owen Kerry, who died after he was stabbed at Cramlington WMC on Christmas Eve, 2016.

The 19-year-old’s attackers were jailed for a total of 44 years.

Lloyd Griffith, star of Sky TV’s football show Soccer AM, will headline the comedy night, which will also star former host of Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast Paul Tonkinson, comedian Danny McLoughlin and host Matthew Reed.

All profits from the Punch-Drunk Comedy event will be donated to Northumbria Bloodbikes, a registered charity established by local volunteers to deliver essential blood and urgent medical supplies, out of hours, between hospitals and other healthcare sites in the North East.

The comedy night is being held on Monday and starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now via the Facebook page Punch-Drunk Comedy or via the website, www.Punch-DrunkComedy.Eventbrite.com

Punch-Drunk nights featuring Lloyd, Paul, Danny and Matthew also take place on Tuesday, at Blyth Comrades Club, and Wednesday, at The Whitehouse, Ashington, 8pm.