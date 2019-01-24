COMMEMORATION: Great for economy

An open letter to Danny Boyle.

We found it excellent that Danny Boyle, the producer, and his associates established an art show on some north east beaches, outlining in the sand people honoured in the First World War as part of commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the end of the war in 2018.

What a brilliant and original idea. It ticked all the right boxes for history, culture and identity of the north east, with the ebbing away with the outgoing tide very poignant.

May we ask you, Danny, if you have any other projects like this in the pipeline because it certainly was original, unique and helped the north east economy very much in that instance?

Keep those ideas coming Danny.

Mrs CJ Hovsepian

Newbiggin by the Sea