Company growth boosts local jobs

A Cramlington automotive firm has secured £50m in new business.

AVID Technology, which specialises in vehicle electrification, design and manufacture, has increased its workforce by another ten staff since January.

The new appointments have a focus on project management, engineering, production, software testing and electric motor design.

Ryan Maughan, AVID managing director said: “During the past few years our staff numbers have grown at a steady rate year-on-year, from an average of 14 in 2014 to 64 this month.

“We expect this number to increase significantly throughout the rest of 2018.

“This is an exciting time to join the team. As a young company we are focused on growth and breaking new ground.”

The company is also seeking to fill a number of graduate roles with a start date in the summer.

And it predicts more staff will be needed later in the year to facilitate a growing demand for its technology in the aerospace and robotics industry.

The company’s reputation in the electric vehicle sector has led to AVID joining a new government-funded, clean-tech project in 2017.

The project is aimed at increasing the number of hybrid vans and lorries on UK roads to improve air quality.

The thriving company was also recently presented with the North East Automotive Alliance Scale Up Business of the Year award.

To find out more about AVID Technology go to: https://avidtp.com/