CONCERT: Event never to be missed

May we say a big thank you to Henry, a Newbiggin businessman, who teaches youngsters to read and play musical instruments, culminating in a yearly concert at Woodhorn Church.

It was fabulous. From Beethoven to modern songs, the wonder of technology and the standard of the young musicians shone through. It is good to observe such high prowess in music and the public always looks forward to excellent aptitude.

Our thanks to Henry and the friends of Woodhorn Church for hosting the concert in such wonderful surroundings, an event never to be missed on the calendar.

Mrs CV Hovsepian

Newbiggin-by-the Sea