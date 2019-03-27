CONGESTION: More than road needed

If you travel by car into Blyth on, for example, a Friday after 4pm, you tend to approach the Asda roundabout with a certain amount of caution as you never know how bad the traffic congestion will be.

But there are two separate issues on that road.

Firstly, there is the fact that minor indecision by one driver can cause the two inbound lanes to slow down past the roundabouts for access to Asda.

But any delay tends to be put into perspective by the line of traffic, which often extends down to little Asda on the outbound lane of the road.

Just as the £600,000 of recent investment into that road made little improvement, it will take more that one new piece of road to ease traffic congestion in the town.

Hopefully, the county council will link the work on the new road with a plan of action to improve traffic flow, so easing congestion and improving air quality.

Robert Pollard

Morpeth