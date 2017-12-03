Continued support for band initiative

A car dealership has reinforced its support for the Bedlington Brass Band Initiative.

The financial support that the initiative, which is part of Music Partnership North – Northumberland, will continue to receive from Bristol Street Motors Morpeth Ford in Coopies Lane helps instil in youngsters the love of brass band music through expert tutorship, establishment of school mini-bands, community music workshops and performances, and the creation of smaller youth and community brass bands.

The youth brass band programme involves more than 300 young people aged eight and upwards.

Chris Elder, Bedlington Brass Band Initiative secretary, said: “It is fantastic to have the continued support of Bristol Street Motors Morpeth Ford.

“The dealership has been amazing over the last few years and helped us to expand our programme to reach even more brass music fans and inspire more young people to take up brass instruments.

“Our youth sessions in particular have really benefited with the launch of a new youth trainer band, which has more than 12 students regularly coming along to learn how to play as individuals and as part of a band.

“Through this renewed sponsorship, we will be able to deliver 30 more of these youth sessions and hopefully continue to expand the number of youngsters taking part.”

Jamie Macleod, sales manager at Bristol Street Motors Morpeth Ford, said its support is helping to preserve brass band music for future generations in the region.