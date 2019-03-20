Council backing Northumberland clean-up campaign

Communities are being supported on plans to clean up their streets or parks.

Northumberland County Council is backing the national campaign The Great British Spring Clean, which aims to get people out and about, showing they care about the environment and making a positive impact by clearing litter pollution from the street, park or beach.

The campaign, promoted by Keep Britain Tidy, runs from March 22 to April 23, and aims to inspire thousands of people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up rubbish.

The council will be encouraging and supporting groups, individuals and its own staff and councillors who want to ‘do their bit’ to help clear up the litter from streets, parks and beaches.

Officers will be on hand to give advice, and essential equipment can be loaned to groups that want to collect litter. Council teams can also arrange to pick up the bagged waste afterwards.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services, said: “We are so proud of our beautiful county and are determined to keep it that way.

“We all have our part to play in keeping Northumberland clean and want to encourage as many groups, individuals and organisations as possible to take part over the month of the spring clean.

“We can offer equipment, waste collection and all the advice and guidance that groups might need.

“Together we can make a real difference and clean up the environment on our doorsteps.”

To find out more about campaign, and register your event visit www.keepbritaintidy.org/

Anyone who would like to loan equipment, such as litter pickers, hi-visibility vests, gloves and rubbish bags should email nicola.wardle@northumberland.gov.uk or phone 01670 622997.