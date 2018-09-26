Council chiefs defend mayor’s £34,000 catering bill

Council chiefs have defended spending £34,000 in a year on mayoral catering costs.

South Tyneside Council’s mayor’s office used the cash to host 61 events held in the mayor’s name since July 2017, which works out at around £2,840 a month, Freedom of Information figures have revealed.

Former Mayor, coun Olive Punchion

The current Mayor Coun Ken Stephenson took over the post from Coun Olive Punchion in May.

However, council bosses say that money is justified to celebrate civic pride.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “The Civic Party works tirelessly on behalf of all residents to celebrate civic pride, raise South Tyneside’s profile with key decision makers and investors regionally, nationally and internationally, as well as promoting and raising tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

“Civic events recognise the achievements of the borough’s individuals, schools and other organisations and bring communities together through key public events such as Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, with guests, veterans and active service personnel invited to enjoy hospitality.”

Council chiefs also say that many mayoral events are also offset by ticket sales.

The spokesman explained: “The costs of many events are offset by income generated from tickets sales or sponsorship. For example, almost a quarter of the money spent on hospitality over the past 12 months was on the annual Civic Ball.

“However these costs were recouped almost entirely through ticket sales. The event, which is open to all, raised more than £4.2k for the Mayor’s Charity.

“Making events as cost neutral as possible has helped us to reduce civic expenditure over recent years and we continue to work hard to reduce costs even further.”